US: Russia blocks Syria chemical weapons use accountability

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is accusing Syrian President Bashar Assad and his close ally Russia of trying to block all efforts to hold Damascus accountable for using chemical weapons during attacks on civilians. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that Assad’s regime “has tried to avoid accountability by obstructing independent investigations and undermining the role and work” of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. She accused Russia of defending Assad “despite its chemical weapons attacks,” obstructing independent investigations, and undermining efforts to hold Assad’s government accountable for using chemical weapons and “numerous other atrocities.”