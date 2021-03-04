UN envoy: Myanmar army is ‘surprised’ at opposition to coup

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar says the generals who have seized power in the Southeast Asian nation indicated they don’t fear renewed sanctions, though they are “very surprised” that their plans to restore military rule without much opposition isn’t working. Christine Schraner Burgener told U.N. correspondents Wednesday that after the Feb. 1 military coup she warned Myanmar’s army that the world’s nations and the U.N. Security Council “might take huge strong measures.” She said the answer was “‘We are used to sanctions and we survived those sanctions in the past.’” When she also warned the army that Myanmar would become isolated, Schraner Burgener said the answer was, ”‘We have to learn to walk with only a few friends.’”