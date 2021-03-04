UN aid chief calls for Eritrean forces to leave Tigray

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock is warning that “a campaign of destruction” is taking place in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray province. He said at least 4.5 million people in Tigray need assistance and demanded that forces from neighboring Eritrea leave Ethiopia. The U.N. spokesman said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoes that demand. Lowcock’s remarks to a closed meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday for the first time singled out Eritrean forces as fighting on the side of the Ethiopian government. He warned of possible famine “if food does not get through and there is no agricultural revival.”