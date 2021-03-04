Tributes as leading South African reporter dies of COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Tributes from journalists and politicians are coming in for prominent South African journalist Karima Brown who died of COVID-19 on Thursday. Her family said in a statement that Brown had been hospitalized after falling and will be buried Thursday according to Islamic burial rites. The family said that Brown had a fierce determination from a young age to help bring about a more inclusive, and anti-racist South Africa. The family said she was driven by a conviction that journalism must be in service of justice. Brown’s lively television show, The Fix, about South Africa’s politics, was widely watched and she was known for pithy, outspoken comments on corruption, women’s issues, racial inequality, and other issues.