Thailand probes Facebook’s removal of army-linked accounts

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says he has assigned the Royal Thai Army to investigate after Facebook Inc said it has removed 185 accounts and groups engaged in an information-influencing operation in Thailand run by the military. That followed Facebook’s announcement that it had deleted 77 accounts, 72 pages, 18 groups and 18 Instagram accounts for violating its policy against government interference, which is defined as coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a government entity. Prayuth said Thursday that the government wanted to clarify what had happened. Also Thursday, three Thai activists filed suit in the Administrative Court in Bangkok seeking an order to stop military information operations.