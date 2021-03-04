Sen. Ron Johnson asks for full reading of COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) — U.S. Senate clerks began the 10-hour process of reading the full text of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, at the behest of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

According to a news release from Johnson’s office, reading through the full bill on the floor will ensure full consideration of the bill’s contents. The bill, which includes $1,400 relief checks for many Americans, an extension of federal unemployment benefits and a litany of other measures, has 62% nationwide support, according to a poll by Vox Magazine and Data for progress.

“These are astonishing sums that we’re talking about and the majority party here wants to jam this through, through a reconciliation process, no consultation with our side,” Johnson said in the release. “Just blow it through here, twenty hours of debate, a voterama, pass $1.9 trillion in spending, and go home.”

While some of Johnson’s Democratic colleagues have decried Johnson’s proposal as a stalling tactic, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Twitter that reading out the full bill will give Americans the chance to hear and understand everything in the bill.