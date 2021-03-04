Skip to Content

Sen. Ron Johnson asks for full reading of COVID-19 relief bill

Updated
Last updated today at 4:21 pm
4:19 pm PoliticsTop Stories

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) — U.S. Senate clerks began the 10-hour process of reading the full text of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, at the behest of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

According to a news release from Johnson’s office, reading through the full bill on the floor will ensure full consideration of the bill’s contents. The bill, which includes $1,400 relief checks for many Americans, an extension of federal unemployment benefits and a litany of other measures, has 62% nationwide support, according to a poll by Vox Magazine and Data for progress.

“These are astonishing sums that we’re talking about and the majority party here wants to jam this through, through a reconciliation process, no consultation with our side,” Johnson said in the release. “Just blow it through here, twenty hours of debate, a voterama, pass $1.9 trillion in spending, and go home.”

While some of Johnson’s Democratic colleagues have decried Johnson’s proposal as a stalling tactic, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Twitter that reading out the full bill will give Americans the chance to hear and understand everything in the bill.

Author Profile Photo

WAOW

More Stories

Skip to content