Scholarship created to honor choreographer Ann Reinking

NEW YORK (AP) — A scholarship has been created in honor of the late Tony Award-winning dancer and choreographer Ann Reinking. It offers a $5,000 annual award and mentorship for a young dancer moving to New York City to help support them in their artistic endeavors. The scholarship is being awarded by Off the Lane, a mentorship program for young performers moving to New York. It will be open to anyone, from anywhere, with a cut-off age of 21. Reinking died at 71 last year, leaving behind a legacy of a cool, muscular dance hybrid of jazz and burlesque.