Press Club seeks release of AP journalist jailed in Myanmar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Press Club has called on Myanmar to immediately release an Associated Press journalist who was arrested last week while photographing security forces charging at anti-coup protesters. Authorities have charged Thein Zaw and five other members of the media with violating a public order law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years. A video of the arrest shows Zaw being quickly surrounded and held in a chokehold as handcuffs are placed on him. The Associated Press has also called for Zaw’s immediate release and condemned his arrest and “arbitrary detention.”