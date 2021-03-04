Powerful quake hits near New Zealand; tsunami warning issued

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Officials in New Zealand have issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after a shallow, powerful earthquake struck off the northeastern coast. There are no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency warned of a tsunami threat from the earthquake, which it said measured magnitude 7.3. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 0.3 to 1 meter (1 to 3.3 feet). The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at magnitude 6.9. It said it was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) under the ocean about 178 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. It said residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking.