Police: Rapper OMB Peezy charged in music video shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama rapper was arrested in connection to a shooting at music video set in downtown Atlanta. OMB Peezy was arrested Monday and faces assault and weapon possession charges. The shooting happened on Feb. 21 at a scrap yard where rappers Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg were filming. Atlanta police say two men were wounded in the gunfire. Another man was injured at the scene but it’s unclear whether he was shot. Peezy’s real name is LeParis Dade. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he remains on a $60,000 bond. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.