Pakistani PM to seek vote of trust from parliament this week

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s ruling party says the country’s prime minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly this weekend to prove he still enjoys the support of majority lawmakers in the house. Thursday’s announcement comes a day after the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s candidate Hafeez Sheikh lost a hotly contested election for a seat in the Senate against former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani. The elections for new members of the Senate this week seen as a test for Khan, who came to power in the 2018 parliamentary elections. Sheikh’s defeat was a setback for Khan.