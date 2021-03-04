Nepal signs peace agreement with communist rebel group

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s government has signed a peace agreement with a small communist rebel group widely feared because they were known for violent attacks, extortion and bombings. The government agreed to lift a ban on the group, release their supporters in jail and drop legal cases against them. In turn, the rebel group agreed to give up all violence and resolve any issues through peaceful dialogue. The prime minister and rebel group leader are attending a joint ceremony Friday. The group also calls itself the Nepal Communist Party and is known for violence, threats and enforcing general strikes. It split from the Maoist Communist party, which gave up its armed revolt and joined mainstream politics more than a decade ago.