Mexico City launches Latin America’s latest cable car line

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City has launched the first of what it hopes will be several cable-car lines in the poorer outskirts of the city of 9 million. The inauguration Thursday of the first “Cablebus” line marks the latest chapter in Latin America’s love affair with cable cars, which are seen in much of the world as largely for tourists. The neighboring State of Mexico already has a cable serving one northern Mexico City suburb. The cars are seen as a cheaper way to reach communities located high up hillsides. Since they’re airborne, they also don’t have as many difficulties with Latin America’s notoriously difficult rights-of-way issues.