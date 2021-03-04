Marshfield Common Council passes motion to voluntarily separate from Gramza

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — The City of Marshfield's Common Council met in a special meeting Thursday morning over Police Chief Rick Gramza.

They were making a decision on a voluntary separation agreement from Gramza.

The Council said a voluntary separation agreement would avoid a trial in front of the Police and Fire Commission next week.

The motion passed 8-2. The separation, and Gramza's resignation is effective immediately.

The Council then passed a second motion 8-2, dropping charges from the Police and Fire Commission, which were filed in January.

Gramza was accused multiple charges back in November:

Three felony counts of Misconduct in office acting with excessive authority.

One misdemeanor count of 4th Degree Sexual Assault

One misdemeanor count of Disorderly Conduct'

The felony counts were dropped in February. Judge Thomas Eagon ruled that the state did not meet the burden of proof to go forward with felony charges