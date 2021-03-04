Marshfield City Administrator makes statement on Gramza’s resignation

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — As of Thursday morning, former Chief of Police Rick Gramza's resignation went into effect.

Now, Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg says, in a press release, that he's "pleased" that the City wont have to expend "tremendous costs" nor "emotional toll" on witnesses for Gramza's removal hearing before the Fire and Police Commission.

Barg is requesting that the Police and Fire Commission withdraw his charges against Gramza. This avoids a multi-day hearing, which they say is "an exceptionally expensive and costly public hearing for municipal employers."

The press release quotes Barg as saying:

"Our Police Department, city staff, and our community deserve to move on and move forward. Chief Gramza's conduct was disturbing and disdainful to me, and it took a heavy toll on our employees. As I said previously, I was deeply saddened that it came to this where I had to file charges seeking Chief Gramza's removal. Chief Gramza's resignation allows the city to move forward and for the Police Department to focus on its continued efforts to provide effective law enforcement services for our community. "We appreciate those employees who came forward and those who cooperated with our efforts to understand what was occurring under Chief Gramza's leadership. None of those employees should be subjected to any retaliation. They did the right thing by expressing their concerns and cooperating, and we are committed to protecting our staff from retaliation."

In the press release, the City says it recognizes some may be disappointed by the decision to forgo proceedings. They say their choice "protects those individuals involved in that proceeding and saves the City significant costs."

You can see the full press release here or below: