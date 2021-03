Loyalists pull support for NI peace deal over Brexit rules

LONDON (AP) — Outlawed Loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland say they are temporarily withdrawing their support for the historic 1998 peace accord because of the disruption caused by new post-Brexit trade rules. The paramilitary groupings said in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the new trade rules undermined the basis of Northern Ireland’s 1998 Good Friday accord. They said they would no longer support it until there was “unfettered access for goods, services, and citizens throughout the United Kingdom.” The letter said opposition to the measures would remain “peaceful and democratic.” But the announcement underscores rising tensions over the trade deal agreed between Britain and the European Union at the end of 2020.