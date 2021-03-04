Hustisford Falcons fly past McDonell to win WIAA Division 5 championship

La Crosse, Wis. (WQOW) – Hustisford got off to a hot start en route to the Division 5 championship, the first in school history.

The Falcons opened the game on a 8-0 run before going up 18-2 midway through the first.

They wouldn’t take their foot off the throttle taking a 37-16 lead into the intermission.

The second half started much like the first with Dylan Kaemmerer draining a three to put Hustisford up 40-16.

Dyland Kuehl and Alex Eggleston took control in the second half for the Falcons with a number of dunks, including a 360-dunk off a steal for Eggleston.

It was Hustisford’s first trip to the state tournament and thus its first state championship.