Hong Kong court keeps 47 democracy activists in custody

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has ordered all 47 pro-democracy activists charged under a Beijing-imposed national security law to be kept in custody after the Department of Justice appealed an initial decision to grant bail to 15 of them. Thirty-one of the activists were denied bail outright, with one defendant withdrawing his bail application after he was ordered held in custody in a separate case. The activists were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the security law and detained on Sunday over what authorities said was a plot to paralyze Hong Kong’s government. The mass charges against the activists were the most sweeping action taken against the city’s pro-democracy camp since the national security law was implemented last June.