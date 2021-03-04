Gov. Evers announces 2-phased plan for childcare grant

MADISON (WAOW) — Wisconsin recently received an additional Child Care Development Block Grant.

Now, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson are explaining how they intend to use it.

Wisconsin received around $148.8 million in funds to offset the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on costs associated with providing early care and education.

“As I’ve said before, the success of our early care and education system is directly tied to the economic success of our state,” said Gov. Evers. “This plan will provide immediate- and medium-term stability to ensure families can continue to access affordable, quality care. When viewed together with our budget, it sets our state up to be a national leader in early care and education.”

They propose a two-phase plan corresponding to the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. The request being filed today covers the first phase through June 30, 2021, and the estimated overhead costs of $2.3 million associated with implementing this plan.

According to the press release, the was informed by early care and education providers and stakeholders, as well as the state’s Preschool Development Grant Strategic Plan.

This plan will be submitted to the Joint Committee on Finance where it will be reviewed before dispersal.

See the breakdown of phases below:

Phase 1

Expand Child Care Counts program to support providers and educators ($106 million)

Administer two additional rounds of the Child Care Counts program in 2021, including a $60 million program in Spring 2021 and a $46 million program in Summer 2021. Funds would support open providers for quality programs and staff, as well as temporarily closed providers who are providing support services to children and families.



Fund critical technology infrastructure ($10 million)

COVID-19 has underscored how critical reliable internet access and technology is for childcare providers to continue learning, access state services, and connect with the families they serve. This program would provide funding to reduce the cost of technology for providers.



Invest in workforce recruitment and retention ($10 million)

Early childhood educators make on average $10 to 13 dollars an hour and have a 40% turnover rate. This program will supplement low wages and minimal benefits and require compliance with federal and state background check requirements.



Create and expand shared services networks ($5.5 million)

With childcare operating on razor thin margins, shared services networks aim to maximize resource efficiencies for administrative functions. Funding will support expanding existing models or create new networks as needed.

Phase two

Incentivize private sector partnership ($10 million)

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how critical childcare is to Wisconsin’s economy. This new program will offer funding to businesses to purchase infant and toddler childcare slots for their employees. It will require matching funds from businesses, which will allow them to transition to a sustainable childcare support program for their employees.



Invest in workforce training and communications ($5.5 million)

Recruitment and retention of new workforce is critical to ensure that quality childcare programs remain in communities beyond the COVID-19 public health emergency. This program would modernize the required training curriculum to implement best practices, including health and safety, translate programs into multiple languages, and allow trainings to be accessible online so they can be available across Wisconsin.