GOP state lawmakers seek to nullify federal gun limits

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With Democrats controlling the presidency and Congress, Republican state lawmakers concerned about the possibility of new federal gun control laws aren’t waiting to react. Legislation in at least a dozen states seeks to nullify any restrictions, such as ammunition limits or a ban on certain types of weapons. Some bills would make it a crime for local police officers to enforce federal gun laws. Gun-control advocates say the proposals could endanger public safety and hamstring police, but Republican state lawmakers argue that potential restrictions on certain types of weapons or ammunition magazines undermine Second Amendment rights.