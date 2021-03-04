Double standard? Gillibrand in spotlight after Cuomo scandal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kirsten Gillibrand became the first Democratic senator to call for her colleague Al Franken’s resignation as he faced allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017. The New York Democrat used the issue as a #MeToo rallying cry, building a 2020 presidential run around promoting women’s and family rights. But Gillibrand and other top Democrats have stopped short of calling on New York’s governor, Democrat Andrew Cuomo, to resign now that he’s accused of offensive behavior. That’s raising questions about the political staying power of the #MeToo movement — and suggesting the Democratic establishment may now be more reluctant to turn on one of its own.