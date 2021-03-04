DNR to construct wolf management committee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources is recruiting volunteers to make up a wolf hunt management plan committee. The decision comes after hunters and trappers harvested 82% more than the federal court-ordered quota of wolves in the first 48 hours of the wolf hunt.

The existing plan was last updated in 2007 and is based off of a population of 350 wolves, which is less than a third of the most recent population estimate.

DNR chair, Dr. Frederick C. Prehn said, "It's a big responsibility. Our current plan is approximately 15-20 years old, and this new committee will have the responsibility to determine how many wolves can be in the state of Wisconsin for the pack to be manager properly."

The committee will be comprised of hunting and trapping groups, wolf advocacy, education organizations and agricultural interests. Volunteers will work alongside with DNR staff and representatives from other government agencies, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, and the Ojibwe tribes.

The department stated that the management plan aims to be "scientifically and socially supported," from its members diverse backgrounds and specialties.

Dr Prehn says the biggest question, in his opinion, is how many wolves are actually out there? Once that is determined, the proper decision will follow.

Each group may have up to six representatives on the committee. Applications must be submitted by march nineteenth.

The committee will to begin working in June, and a finalized plan can be expected in spring of 2022.