COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, now comparable to June

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — It's been a little over three months since Wisconsin hospitals saw its peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

After months of near continuous declines, current COVID-19 hospitalizations are comparable to that of June or July.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 267 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down four from the day prior.

Of those, 69 are in the ICU, down two from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

At the peak, 2,277 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at one time. ICU COVID-19 patients peaked at 46.

In the North Central Wisconsin region as of Wednesday, 15 COVID-19 patients were being treated, down six from the day before.

Of those, four are in the ICU, down two from the day before.

The region's COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 255 patients. The ICU COVID-19 patient peak was 55.

With the decline of COVID-19 patients, comes more available beds at hospitals. Currently, around 75% of ICU beds are in use. DHS says this is the lowest that statistic has been in "some time." 81.1% of all hospital beds are in use.

Along with the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, comes a decline in newly reported COVID-19 cases and deaths.

On Thursday, DHS reports 677 new cases along with 4,149 new negative test results. This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 565,808, DHS only considers 7,294 of those cases as still active.

In November, the state could report over 7,000 new cases in a day.

Another 12 deaths were reported, bringing the total of reported deaths to 6,470 deaths. This is a little over 1.1% of confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, a total of 1,568,392 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, almost 17% percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 9.4% of the state has complete the vaccine series.