Chaos as freed Nigerian schoolgirls reunited with families

JANGEBE, Nigeria (AP) — Hundreds of Nigerian girls abducted last week from a boarding school in the country’s northwest have been returned to their families, amid chaos as security forces opened fire against people gathered outside the school where the reunions were held. According to local media reports, one person died and two were injured in the mayhem. The reports said that the forces opened fire after stones were thrown at government officials, apparently in frustration at the drawn-out procedure. Anxious and angry parents who were reunited with the girls after six days of waiting grabbed their daughters and left after shots rang out. Many were worried about traveling on the area’s dangerous roads at night.