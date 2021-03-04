Canada lawyer says Trump comments shouldn’t halt extradition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian justice department lawyer says comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump do not meet the standard to halt an extradition hearing of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees it as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. In a 2018 interview, Trump said he would “intervene (in the case) if I thought it was necessary” to help secure a trade deal or aid U.S. security interest.