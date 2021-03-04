Buenos Aires reopens as virus surge forces Sao Paulo to shut

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires are the two biggest cities in each of the neighboring South American countries and they’re headed in opposite directions in the COVID-19 pandemic. The city with looser restrictions despite warnings from scientists has seen a spike in the pandemic while the one that kept social distancing measures in place has been able to reopen its economy sooner. As Brazil’s metropolis braces for its two worst weeks yet in the pandemic, the Argentine capital is reopening movie theaters and other sections of its economy.