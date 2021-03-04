Boy Scouts given more time to respond to lawsuit over assets

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The official committee representing child sex abuse victims in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy has agreed to give the BSA more time to respond to a lawsuit over assets that the Boys Scouts say are unavailable for creditors. The committee filed a complaint in January challenging BSA’s assertion that two-thirds of its roughly $1 billion in assets have various restrictions that make them unavailable to compensate abuse victims or other creditors. Wednesday was the deadline for the BSA to respond to the complaint but attorneys have agreed to extend the response time until April 2.