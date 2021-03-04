Asian shares track Wall St decline as bond yields rebound

Asian shares have fallen, tracking a decline on Wall Street as another rise in bond yields rattled investors. Benchmarks were lower Thursday in most major markets and the dollar rose against the Japanese yen. South Korea reported its economy contracted in 2020 for the first time in 22 years. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.7%. Higher bond yields can signal that inflation could be on the way as the economy picks up. They can also make stocks that have made huge gains, like many of the Big Tech companies, look expensive. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.47%.