Annual Forrest Goetsch Memorial run cancels 2021 event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The annual race that honors the legacy left behind by 14-year-old Forrest Goetsch has been cancelled this year in the interest of 'safety for all'.

Dale Elliot of Dale's Weston Lanes said, "what if we only had half the runners, with all the effort that goes into the race, we can have that. We just needed to make sure were aware of everything that's happening and do the best for everybody."

The memorial run is a two or five mile fun run that starts at Dale's Weston Lanes, traveling down Schofield Ave, and loops around behind the lanes with the finish line on the trail.

There's almost a 1,000 participants annually. Proceeds benefit many local causes like scholarships for high school students.

The run has been hosted in central Wisconsin for 10 years, with the exception of last years cancellation.

Organizers say they're looking forward to the events return in June of 2022.

If you'd still like to donate to the many causes the forrest goetsch charities help, you can do through the information on their website.