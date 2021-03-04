Agency: Tsunamis may strike Hawaii after huge Pacific quake

HONOLULU (AP) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunamis may strike Hawaii after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga. The magnitude 8 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region at 9:28 a.m. Hawaii time. If tsunamis are generated, the first waves would reach the Hawaiian Island chain at 4:35 p.m. Thursday Hawaii time. The agency issued a tsunami warning for American Samoa but then downgraded it to an advisory.