Your credit report may be wrong; here’s what to do about it

Consumers gave the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau an earful in 2020 — there were a record number of complaints, and credit reporting bureaus were cited in more than half. You have a right to get free copies of your credit reports and to have any errors investigated and addressed. That’s worth doing because your credit score depends on the data in your credit reports. Someone else’s error or a wrong keystroke could damage your score and keep you from getting credit. And some types of errors could indicate you’re a victim of identity theft or fraud.