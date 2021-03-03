With Biden’s backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are hustling to pass the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing. They are confident they can avoid clashing with moderates in their own party who are wary of reigniting the same “defund the police” debate that they say hurt them during last fall’s election. A sweeping measure set for a vote late Wednesday bans chokeholds and “qualified immunity” for law enforcement while easing requirements for prosecutors to pursue misconduct charges. Some Republicans argue that the proposed legislation would slash police force budgets. It doesn’t do that. Sponsors say the bill can clear the House without having to soften provisions to hold police accountable. It will have a more difficult path in the Senate.