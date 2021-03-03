Virus surge forces Sao Paulo to shut as Buenos Aires reopens

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires, the two biggest cities in each of the neighboring South American countries, are headed in opposite directions in the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting how those that loosen restrictions despite warnings from scientists see a spike in the pandemic while others that keep social distancing measures in place are able to reopen their economies sooner. As Brazil’s metropolis braces for its two worst weeks yet in the pandemic, the Argentine capital is reopening movie theaters and other sections of its economy.