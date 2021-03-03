Vanessa Bryant still perseveres after Kobe, Gigi’s death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Bryant says she is focused on “finding the light in darkness” in an emotional story in People magazine. She details her attempts to push forward after her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Bryant says the late NBA superstar and Gigi continues to “motivate me to keep going” in the magazine’s Women Changing the World issue, which will be released Friday. She expresses how she’s been trying to navigate heartache while trying to rebuild a life for herself and three daughters. On the magazine cover, the 38-year-old widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend sported the team’s jacket.