Tonywatch: Elizabeth Stanley seeks ‘healing and connection’

NEW YORK (AP) — A short time after Broadway shut down last year, Elizabeth Stanley went on a tiny rescue mission. She was offered a chance to get back into her dressing room at the Broadhurst Theatre — home of her musical “Jagged Little Pill” — and to grab anything she needed. She retrieved her plants. That strong nurturing side of Stanley was also clearly evident from the stage before the pandemic closed theaters. She earned her first Tony Award nomination playing the mom of a Connecticut family spiraling out of control in the musical set to the music of Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name.