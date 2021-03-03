Thousands in new rally to demand Armenian PM’s resignation

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters are rallying in the Armenian capital to demand the resignation of the country’s prime minister amid a heavy presence of security forces. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced the opposition demands to step down since he signed a peace deal that ended six weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in which Azerbaijan routed the Armenian forces. The political tensions escalated last week when Pashinyan fired the chief of the military’s General Staff after the top military brass demanded he step down. As part of maneuvering to defuse the political crisis, Pashinyan offered to hold a snap parliamentary vote later this year but rejected the opposition’s demand to step down before the vote