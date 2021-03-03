Swedish police: At least 8 hurt in suspected terrorist crime

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say a man has assaulted at least eight people in a southern Sweden town, and that the case was being investigated as ”a suspected terrorist crime.” Police said a man in his 20s attacked people in the small town of Vetlanda, about 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city. The man was shot by police, who said that the condition of those attacked and the perpetrator was not immediately known. The events took place in downtown Vetlanda. Swedish media reported that the assailant used an axe. A police spokeswoman told a local newspaper some of victims were seriously injured but no one has died.