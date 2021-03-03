Seychelles bids to reach COVID ‘herd immunity’ by mid-March

VICTORIA, Seychelles (AP) — The president of Seychelles says he hopes enough residents will soon be vaccinated against COVID-19 to stop the spread of the virus. The Indian Ocean island nation began vaccinations with donated shots in January. The country’s president said they hope to achieve herd immunity by the middle of the month by vaccinating about 70% of the population. Herd immunity is reached when enough people are protected to make it difficult for a virus to continue to spread. The exact threshold for coronavirus is unknown, although some experts suggest it’s at least 70%.