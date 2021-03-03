Skip to Content

Right-wing friendly Parler again sues Amazon

2:47 pm National news from the Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A new lawsuit has been filed against Amazon by Parler, a right-wing friendly social network. The platform was forced offline after supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Amazon Web Services, the Seattle tech giant’s cloud-computing division, stopped working with Parler in January over what Amazon said was Parler’s inability to moderate violent content. Parler went back online two weeks ago, hosted by SkySilk, a Los Angeles-based cloud-computing outfit. The Seattle Times reports that Parler’s new lawsuit, filed late Tuesday in King County Superior Court, alleges a host of contractual offenses, as well as deceptive and unfair trade practices and defamation. Amazon says the claims are without merit.

Associated Press

