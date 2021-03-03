Fans from abroad unlikely for postponed Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The new president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has stopped short of saying there would be no foreign fans at this year’s games but she hinted at it after online talks with IOC President Thomas Bach and others. The Japanese newspaper Mainichi reported that the decision has already been made to exclude foreign fans. It cited only unnamed sources. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto says she would like to avoid a situation that would “make the (Japanese) consumers concerned.” The Olympics are to open on July 23. The exclusion of foreign fans has been almost a foregone conclusion with the games being held during a pandemic.