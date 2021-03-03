Pick N’ Save will get 3900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Pick N' Save will be one of the many Kroger stores getting 3900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They say it will be similar to how residents receive their flu shot.

The vaccines will only go to the grocery stores that have pharmacies inside them and you will have to physically go into the store to get your shot.

"We are jut asking for patience we are excited to be part of the federal retail pharmacy program but we are still at the mercy of how many vaccines are available to us," said Emile Williamson the Division Corporate Affairs Manager for Roundy's.

Next week the state is set to get the third vaccine after the approval of Johnson and Johnson.

The focus right now will still be to complete phase 1A and 1B.