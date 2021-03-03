Pentagon probe slams ex-White House Dr. Jackson’s behavior

NEW YORK (AP) — The Defense Department inspector general has released a scathing report on the conduct of Ronny Jackson, now a congressman from Texas, when he worked as a top White House physician. The internal investigation concluded that Jackson made “sexual and denigrating” comments about a female subordinate, violated the policy on drinking alcohol on a presidential trip and took prescription-strength sleeping medication that prompted worries about his ability to provide proper medical care. Jackson denies the allegations. Investigators interviewed 78 witnesses and reviewed a host of White House documents. They found inappropriate behavior on at least two international presidential trips and said he failed to treat his subordinates with dignity and respect.