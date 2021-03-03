NTC dental program allows residents to get dental care at an affordable rate

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- A number of people have lost their source of income the past year.

For some, that meant also losing their medical and dental insurance.

North Central Technical College wants to help the community stay up to date with their dental health at an affordable rate.

Their solution is a dental hygiene program.

Dental visits can be expensive for those who don't have insurance.

"Even a fancy X-Ray that spins will cost you two-hundred dollars," said Danielle Shannon.

Shannon makes the drive from Appleton so NTC dental students can work on her teeth at an affordable rate.

For twenty dollars individuals can have a visit with one of the students.

Those students are learning to be dental hygienists. The visit provides an oral cancer screening, x-rays, teeth cleaning and more.

"With COVID a lot of people have been without jobs they can't afford it and when they come here they get the best job," said Taby Andreski, a first year dental hygiene student.

Since it is a learning experience for the students, community members will also need to give more time for the visit.

"They may be here for four hours however the students are in the process of learning and expanding their skill set," said Janet Baumann the Associate Dean of Health at NTC.

"We are finding any lumps or bumps anything that we find that is abnormal, so that takes a lot of time," said Andreski. "So does the cleaning. We are very thorough, so it takes time but if they want a break or need to go to the bathroom they can do that."

Instructors and licensed hygenists are there to overlook the appointments.

Those involved say this program is making a difference.

"I have had a patient who was out of a job and couldn't support themselves or their family and could not afford oral health," explained Andreski. "And they heard about this program they were so happy and we got them right on track."

The fee helps them restock their supplies.

The dental visits are $15 if you are 5-12 years-old and above 65.

It is $20 ages 13-64.

For individuals under Badger Care it is $2.

To make an appointment you can call 715-803-1585.