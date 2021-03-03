Skip to Content

South Carolina: Ex-NBA star’s Trustee vote shows race fight

New
5:16 pm National news from the Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina’s first African American basketball star, Alex English, has been reelected as a trustee at his alma mater. But the former NBA star wasn’t the slam dunk expected with no one else in the race and the backing of the governor. A conservative lawmaker insisted on a vote Wednesday and 10 Republicans voted against English, who is just one of two Black members of the 21-member board. African American lawmakers said it’s the latest example of a number of Republicans in the General Assembly dismissing diversity when they elect judges and trustees. English played for 15 NBA seasons, most prominently for the Denver Nuggets in the 1980s. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content