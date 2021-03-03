Myanmar forces use violence again against protesters

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police used tear gas and rubber bullets again to violently disperse protesters against last month’s military takeover. Multiple reports from several cities and towns, difficult to independently confirm, said police also used live ammunition, causing at least one death. Myanmar’s new military rulers escalated their use of deadly force and mass arrests over the weekend to try to quash protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. The escalation of violence has led to increased diplomatic efforts to resolve Myanmar’s political crisis, with the U.N. Security Council expected to hold a closed meeting on Friday.