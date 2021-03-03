Music video on Iranian app with US porn actress spurs probe

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting that a music video on an Iranian entertainment app that includes an appearance by a U.S. porn actress has prompted outrage among authorities. They’re reporting Wednesday that an investigation has been launched. The Iranian Rubika application was being investigated by officials after it distributed a brief teaser from the “Tehran Tokyo” music video by California-based Iranian pop singer Sasy. That’s according to a report by the semiofficial ISNA news agency. The video includes an appearance by American pornographic actress Alexis Texas dancing.