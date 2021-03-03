MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest winners announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- MnDOT has announced the winners of its first "Name a Snowplow" contest Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, Plowy McPlowFace was the top vote getter. A plow in the Metro District will get that name. Eight plows across Minnesota are getting names, one for each MnDOT district.

The winning names, in order of vote totals, and their future homes are:

Plowy McPlowFace – Metro District

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4

Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1

Plow Bunyan – District 2

Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6 (southeast Minnesota)

F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7

Darth Blader – District 3

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8

MnDOT says more than 122,000 votes were cast in the online contest. Vote totals can be found here. Plowy McPlowFace had 35,835 more votes than second place Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya. Voters could make up to eight selections when casting ballots.

“We are amazed by the number of creative name suggestions people proposed,” Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said in a news release.

MnDOT said it will post updates on its social media pages when the plows officially get their names.