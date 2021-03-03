Judge rules to keep closed school with Antigo District

MATTOON, Wis. (WAOW) - Wednesday afternoon, a judge ruled that a closed Mattoon elementary school belonged to the Unified School District of Antigo - temporarily putting a stop to a years-long legal battle to reopen it under new management.

Judge William Kussel, Junior made that decision, saying the District could decide whether or not they wanted to sell the former Mattoon Elementary School building, and to whom.

The District repeatedly said they were not interested in selling the building if it was going to be used as a school.

This is a blow to efforts from Mattoon residents and a non-profit, Shepard's Watch Community, who were looking to purchase the building and open it up as a private school.

Special Counsel Don Daugherty, a member of Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) who represented Shepard's Watch, called the ruling disappointing, and mentioned that an appeal was still an option on the table.

"We do think parents should have choices," he said, "And that monopolies on education or anything else are not necessarily the best for the children."

The school first closed after a series of failed referendums intended to improve the school and aid with dropping enrollment.

The Unified School District of Antigo did not return request for comment by time of press.