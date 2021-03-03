IS claims killing of 3 female media workers in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the killing of three women working for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan the previous day. The assaults are the latest in a spike in targeted killings across the war-tor country. Dozens of people gathered on Wednesday for the funerals of the three. The news editor of the privately owned station and officials in Nangarhar province say the women were gunned down in separate attacks. Afghan officials said police arrested the alleged killer, insisting he was a Taliban member. But a Taliban spokesman promptly denied this. A fourth woman, also working for the same station, was killed in December.