Health Department recommends getting well water tested

ONEIDA CO., Wis. (WAOW)— The Oneida County Health Department recommends that if you rely on a private well for water, get it tested regularly for bacteria, nitrates, and arsenic.

The department is also letting the public know that in some part, public water supplies have manganese levels above the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) health advisory level.

The element is a common one found in minerals, rocks, and soil and could be in your water if it has a rust color, stains the faucets, sinks or laundry, as well as having an off taste or color.

High levels of manganese can impact health with people over the age of 50 and infants younger than six months being the most sensitive to side effects.

"It also depends on concentration. If the concentration is high enough then people in general shouldn't be drinking it period regardless of your age," said Todd Troskey an environmental health specialist with the department.

In older people, higher levels can cause a disorder similar to Parkinson's disease and in infants it may affect brain development as well as impacting learning and behavior.

Labs that offer testing include the UWSP Water and Environmental Analysis Lab, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, other certified labs can be found here.